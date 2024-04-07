Elon Musk reveals Tesla's presentation of self-driving taxi

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, president of the American electric car giant Tesla, took to the “X” platform on Friday to reveal plans for the debut of a self-driving automated taxi on August 8. The announcement stirred anticipation as Musk, a billionaire known for his strategic use of social media, succinctly shared the news, stating, “Offering a robotic taxi from Tesla on 08/08.” Following this revelation, Tesla's stock price experienced a notable surge of 6 percent in after-hours electronic trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



Musk has consistently championed the transformative potential of Tesla's technological advancements in the realm of self-driving electric vehicles. He has frequently extolled the benefits of Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, envisioning a future where vehicle owners equipped with FSD-enabled cars can deploy them as automated taxis when not in personal use, rather than allowing them to remain idle in garages. Musk's enthusiasm for Tesla's FSD capabilities was evident in his March statement on the “X” platform, where he asserted, "Most people have no idea how good Tesla's FSD system will get," adding, "It will be so extraordinary that it will seem strange in the future to imagine humans driving cars."



Despite Musk's optimism, the concept of robotaxis has encountered notable challenges and risks, particularly concerning safety apprehensions voiced by regulatory bodies and the public at large. The potential implications of deploying self-driving vehicles as taxis raise important questions regarding reliability, accident prevention, and regulatory oversight, underscoring the complexities involved in realizing Musk's vision of a future dominated by autonomous transportation.

MENAFN07042024000045015682ID1108067726