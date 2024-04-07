Egypt's inflation to rise amid financial reforms

(MENAFN) Recent economic reforms in Egypt, including a currency devaluation and interest rate hike, are anticipated to drive up inflation, according to a Reuters poll conducted on Saturday. The adjustments, aimed at addressing a chronic shortage of foreign currency persisting for over two years, were implemented in conjunction with an eight-billion-dollar financial support package secured with the International Monetary Fund in early March. Analysts, averaging forecasts from 12 experts, predict a significant uptick in annual inflation within Egyptian cities, rising from 35.7 percent in February to 36.3 percent in March.



The Egyptian Central Bank facilitated a depreciation of the Egyptian pound to approximately 49.5 against the US dollar on March 6th, marking a stark contrast from the maintained level of 30.85 over the previous twelve months. Concurrently, the central bank implemented a substantial increase in overnight deposit and lending rates, totaling 600 basis points.



James Swanston, an expert from Capital Economics, emphasized the expectation of a renewed inflationary surge in Egypt, attributing it to the impact of the weaker pound and other adjustments in managed prices. This forecast suggests that inflationary pressures are likely to persist in the coming months, reflecting the ongoing economic adjustments aimed at stabilizing Egypt's financial landscape.

