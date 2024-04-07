Azerbaijani Gymnastics Team Secures Bronze Medal At International Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
The Azerbaijani national team in artistic gymnastics won abronze medal at the "Tallinn Open" international tournament held inEstonia, Azernews reports.
The team achieved this in both the senior and juniorcategories.
In the senior category, Ilona Zeynalova, Alina Mammadova, andMedina Demirova, and in the junior category, Shams Agahuseynova,Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibrahimova, and Fidan Gurbanli securedthird place for the team.
