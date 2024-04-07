Aghdaban Community, Representatives Of Azerbaijani Ngos Address International Community

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

The community of Aghdaban and representatives of AzerbaijaniNGOs have appealed to the international community with an openletter, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

“We, peaceful Azerbaijanis who were subjected to the genocide byArmenian military units in the village of Aghdaban of the Kalbajardistrict on April 7-8, 1992, including live witnesses of themassacre, those who lost their family members, relatives, andhomes, as well as representatives of Azerbaijan's civil society,are appealing to you with an open letter and demanding justice!

Hot on the heels of the Khojaly genocide, more than 130 houseswere burned, and 779 villagers were killed during the massacrecommitted by Armenia against the civilian population in the villageof Aghdaban of the Kalbajar district in the early hours of April 8,1992. During the tragedy, 32 people were murdered, eight elderlypeople, two kids, and seven women were burned alive. Two peoplewent missing and five were taken prisoner.

During the tragedy, the manuscripts and collections of AshiqShamshir and his father, the native of Aghdaban poet Gurban, bothprominent representatives of Azerbaijan's Ashiq art, weredestroyed. Ashiq Shamshir's grandson was burned alive.

Today, we are in our native land of Aghdaban. We are addressingyou from a village that was completely destroyed by Armenia duringthe occupation. Here, all graves in the village cemetery weredesecrated, including the grave of Ashiq Shamshir, and mined the occupation, Armenia blew up mosques in the territory ofAzerbaijan, kept pigs and cattle in them, and razed dozens ofmosques to the ground. This is an act of vandalism that does notbefit any religion or spirituality.

As a result of the acts of genocide and crimes committed in theoccupied territories of Azerbaijan, dozens of mass graves are stillbeing discovered in liberated territories.

We are outraged by the arming of Armenia by France and theEuropean Union under the guise of a European peace mechanism, aswell as all kinds of support for the re-emergence of revengefultrends in Armenia. We reject all such actions and double standardapproaches to the issue of territorial integrity, and considerthese steps as actions against the people and state ofAzerbaijan!

We know perfectly well that the Aghdaban genocide, and indeedthe genocide committed in Khojaly, Meshali, Gushchular, Malibayli,Garadaghli, Balligaya, Bashlibel, was committed in order to breakthe resolve of our people who stood up for the defense of theirnative land during Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, toundermine their determination to fight, and to carry out ethniccleansing.

The past period, the 44-day war in 2020, the anti-terroroperation on September 19-20, 2023 also showed that all this couldnot break the unwavering determination of the Azerbaijanipeople.

We, representatives of the Aghdaban community and civil societyof Azerbaijan, are proud of Victorious Commander-in-Chief andPresident of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. As a result of his resolutepolicy and wise leadership, Azerbaijan has secured theimplementation of UN resolutions on its own, the territorialintegrity and sovereignty of our republic has been fully restored,and the people of Azerbaijan have realized their greatest dream. Wefully support and welcome the policy of President Ilham Aliyev!

Signatories:

Khalifa Huseynov - resident of Aghdaban

Durra Gurbanova - resident of Aghdaban

Aligulu Aliyev - resident of Aghdaban

Bahman Baghirov - resident of Aghdaban

Rafig Maharramov - resident of Aghdaban

Zahid Humbatov - resident of Aghdaban

Nasimi Safarov - resident of Aghdaban

Shahin Ahmadov - resident of Aghdaban

Saladdin Karimov - resident of Aghdaban

Reyhan Gasimova - resident of Aghdaban

Tabriz Aliyev - resident of Aghdaban

Leyla Huseynova - resident of Aghdaban

Sabay Orujov - resident of Aghdaban

Azim Huseynov - resident of Aghdaban

Sarvan Safarov - resident of Aghdaban

Eyvaz Orujov - resident of Aghdaban

Tapdig Gasimov - resident of Aghdaban

Yashar Mammadov - resident of Aghdaban

Arshad Garashov - resident of Aghdaban

Giyas Aliyev - resident of Aghdaban

Azer Bayramov - resident of Aghdaban

Gulara Huseynova - resident of Aghdaban

Gabil Mammadov - resident of Aghdaban

Samaddin Valiyev - resident of Aghdaban

Sevinj Alizada – The“Zafar” Public Union for SupportingMartyrs' Families

Ramil Iskandarli - The Legal Analysis and Research PublicUnion

Konul Behbudova - The“Karabakh Missing Families” PublicUnion

Ayshan Huseynova - The Public Union for Dissemination ofRealities about Genocide

Sariyya Jafarova – The Public Union for Informing about ArmenianAggression

Khalid Kazimov - Regional Human Rights and Media Center PublicUnion

Jeyran Azizova – The Public Union for the Recognition of theKhojaly Genocide

Naiba Behbudova - The Charitable Public Union of Martyrs'Families“Gurur”

Tunzale Abdulalimova - The Public Union for Supporting Martyrs'Families "In the Name of the Motherland"

Jeyran Hasanova - "Support for Mothers of Martyrs" PublicUnion

Rashas Mehdiyev –“Gilavar Photo Club” Public Union.”