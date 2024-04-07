Casualties In Kharkiv Following Explosions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As Kharkiv came under Russian fire on Sunday, casualties were reported in the city.
That's according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov , Ukrinform reports.
"The city is under fire. Two explosions," Terekhov wrote on Telegram shortly adding that civilian casualties were reported in one of the city's central districts. Read also:
Chief of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported on social media that at least four strikes hit the city, adding that at least two people were being treated for
acute stress reaction.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight Sunday, April 7, the Russian army dropped a guided aerial bomb on a residential area in Kupiansk , Kharkiv region, killing a local woman.
