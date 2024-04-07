FAO records rise in global food prices driven by vegetable oils, meat, dairy products

(MENAFN) The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has observed a rise in the world food price index for March, rebounding from three-year lows. This increase was primarily propelled by higher prices across various categories, including vegetable oils, meat, and dairy products. According to the FAO, the price index, which serves as a benchmark for tracking changes in the prices of the most commonly traded primary food commodities globally, reached an average of 118.3 points in March. This marked an uptick from the previous month's average level of 117 points.



The recent increase in food prices comes after a prolonged period of decline, with February recording the lowest reading since February 2021. This downward trend had persisted for seven consecutive months, reflecting a significant departure from the record peak witnessed in March 2022, coinciding with the onset of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine. Despite the recent uptick, the FAO's latest monthly reading still stands 7.7 percent lower than the corresponding period from the previous year.



Among the key drivers of the increase in food prices in March were notable gains in the prices of vegetable oils, dairy products, and meat. The vegetable oil price index surged by 8 percent month-on-month, while the dairy products index recorded a sixth consecutive monthly increase, rising by 2.9 percent. Additionally, the meat index saw a notable uptick of 1.7 percent, attributed to higher prices of poultry and beef.



However, these gains were partially offset by declines in other categories, particularly cereals and sugar. Cereal prices fell by 2.6 percent from February, while sugar prices experienced a more substantial decline of 5.4 percent. Despite these fluctuations, the overall increase in food prices underscores the complex dynamics at play in global food markets, influenced by factors such as supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and changing consumer demand patterns.



As the FAO continues to monitor global food price trends, the recent uptick serves as a reminder of the inherent volatility and interconnectedness of the world's food systems. Addressing challenges such as food insecurity and price fluctuations requires a concerted effort from policymakers, stakeholders, and the international community to ensure sustainable food production, distribution, and access for all.

