Kuwait Meteorological Ctr.: Chance For Scattered Rain, Possibility Thunderstorm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 7 (KUNA) -- There is a chance for light to moderate scattered rain throughout the day with a thunderstorm possibly occurring, said Kuwait Meteorological Center on Sunday.

Head of the center Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi told KUNA that the country was affected by several weather conditions leading to the cumulus clouds.

Al-Qarawi said that wind speed would reach 60 kilometers per hour with lower horizontal visibility to around 1,000 meters, while waves would reached over six feet.

He predicated that chances for rain would continue until Wednesday, adding that the weather would return to normal by evening of that day with temperatures being warm in the daytime and moderate in the evening. (end)

