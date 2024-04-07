Apple explores intelligent personal robots as potential source of future revenue

(MENAFN) In its ongoing quest to diversify revenue streams and explore new avenues for profitability, Apple is reportedly delving into the realm of intelligent personal robots. According to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg on condition of anonymity, Apple's engineers are in the early stages of researching and developing robots designed to cater to various household needs. One potential concept being explored is a mobile robot that can autonomously follow users around the home, offering assistance and performing tasks as needed. Additionally, the company is said to be exploring the development of a stationary home robot equipped with a screen, designed to be placed on a table and capable of intelligent movement.



While these efforts are still in their infancy, it remains uncertain whether the envisioned products will ultimately come to fruition. Nevertheless, the pursuit of new revenue sources has become increasingly pressing for Apple, particularly in the wake of its recent announcement regarding the discontinuation of its smart electric car project. Additionally, while the company's Vision Pro mixed reality glasses hold promise, they are expected to take years before they significantly contribute to Apple's bottom line.



Venturing into the realm of smart robots presents both opportunities and challenges for Apple. On one hand, such devices could provide the company with a greater presence in consumers' homes and allow it to leverage advancements in artificial intelligence technology. However, Apple must tread carefully and adopt a clear strategy, particularly given the history of its robot project with a moving screen. This project has reportedly been added to and removed from Apple's product roadmap multiple times in previous years, highlighting the need for a focused and deliberate approach to ensure success in this emerging market.



As Apple explores the potential of intelligent personal robots, it seeks to tap into new revenue streams and maintain its position as a leading innovator in the tech industry. While the path forward may be uncertain, the company's commitment to innovation and diversification underscores its determination to remain at the forefront of technological advancements and consumer preferences.

