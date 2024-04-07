Israeli Forces Arrest 25 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, April 7 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces conducted an operation on Sunday, sweeping through multiple areas of the West Bank in a widespread raid and arrest campaign targeting 25 Palestinians.According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, those detained were subsequently transferred to occupation security services for questioning under the pretext of alleged involvement in armed resistance against Israeli occupation forces and settlers.The raids were particularly concentrated in various governorates of the West Bank, with a focus on refugee camps. Reports indicate that the occupation forces stormed numerous homes, conducting thorough searches and causing significant disruption. Residents were detained for questioning, enduring hours of interrogation as part of field investigations.