UAE banks' capital, reserves surpass USD136.2B

(MENAFN) The latest statistics from the Central Bank of the Emirates reveal that the total capital and reserves of banks operating in the country surpassed the significant milestone of 500 billion dirhams (approximately USD136.2 billion) by the end of January 2024. This represents a notable increase compared to the previous year, with banks' capital and reserves witnessing an annual growth of about 58.2 billion dirhams, equivalent to a robust 13.3 percent, reaching 496.8 billion dirhams at the end of January 2023, up from about 438.6 billion dirhams in January 2023.



On a monthly basis, the Central Bank reported a 1.7 percent increase in banks' capital and reserves, rising from 488.7 billion dirhams in December 2023 to approximately 496.8 billion dirhams in January 2024, reflecting ongoing positive momentum in the banking sector. Notably, it's important to clarify that banks' capital and reserves encompass various financial elements, excluding loans or secondary deposits, but encompassing profits generated during the current year.



A breakdown of the data highlights that UAE national banks played a significant role in driving this growth, accounting for approximately 86.5 percent of the total capital and reserves of banks operating within the country. Their value surged to 429.4 billion dirhams by the end of January 2024, marking an annual increase of 13.2 percent compared to about 379.3 billion dirhams in January 2023. This underscores the robust performance and resilience of the UAE banking sector, fueled by steady growth and prudent financial management practices.



The milestone of exceeding 500 billion dirhams in capital and reserves underscores the strength and stability of the UAE banking sector, positioning it as a key driver of economic growth and financial stability in the region. As the sector continues to adapt to evolving market dynamics and regulatory requirements, the Central Bank's data reflects confidence in the resilience and long-term viability of the UAE banking industry.

