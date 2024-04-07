Federal Reserve Governor Bowman warns against premature rate reductions

(MENAFN) Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman delivered remarks on Friday suggesting a potential divergence from the prevailing sentiment within the Federal Reserve regarding future monetary policy actions. Bowman expressed the possibility of the Fed resorting to interest rate hikes instead of the anticipated cuts if inflation levels persist at elevated levels. While acknowledging the existence of various factors that could contribute to upward pressure on inflation, Bowman emphasized the importance of exercising caution in adjusting monetary policy too hastily.



In prepared remarks for a speech to a group of experts, Bowman highlighted the need for policymakers to remain vigilant and avoid premature easing of monetary policy measures. Despite acknowledging that such scenarios are not her baseline expectations, Bowman underscored the inherent risk that the Fed might find itself in a position where further interest rate increases are warranted if inflationary pressures fail to abate or even reverse. This cautious approach reflects Bowman's concern about the potential repercussions of prematurely accommodating inflationary pressures through monetary policy adjustments.



Furthermore, Bowman cautioned against the potential consequences of cutting interest rates prematurely or at an accelerated pace. She warned that such actions could exacerbate inflationary trends, necessitating even more aggressive interest rate hikes in the future to rein in inflation and align it with the Fed's long-term target of 2 percent. Bowman's remarks underscored the delicate balancing act facing policymakers, wherein the need to support economic growth must be weighed against the imperative of maintaining price stability.



In her capacity as a member of the Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve, Bowman holds voting power within the Federal Open Market Committee, the body responsible for determining interest rates. Her comments thus carry significance as they provide insight into the potential direction of monetary policy and the factors influencing decision-making within the Federal Reserve. Bowman's cautious stance serves as a reminder of the complex challenges confronting central bankers amid ongoing uncertainties surrounding inflation dynamics and economic recovery.

MENAFN07042024000045015682ID1108067675