U.S. stocks rise on robust jobs data despite mixed financial indications

(MENAFN) Friday's trading session in the US saw a notable uptick in stock prices, buoyed by robust jobs data that surpassed expectations. However, the overall sentiment for the week remained subdued due to a mixed bag of economic indicators. Data released by the US Department of Labor revealed a significant increase in new jobs for March, accompanied by a steady rise in wages, indicating a solid footing for the economy as it concluded the first quarter.



The positive jobs report reinforced the prevailing narrative of economic strength, albeit with a caveat—the likelihood of the Federal Reserve postponing interest rate cuts increased in response to the encouraging data. This dual impact of optimism and cautiousness characterized investor sentiment throughout Friday's trading session.



Across the board, all major sectors represented in the Standard & Poor's 500 index saw gains, with notable leadership from communications services, industrial, and technology shares. This broad-based rally underscored the market's resilience in the face of mixed economic signals and uncertainty regarding future monetary policy decisions.



In terms of specific indices, the Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed by 1.11 percent during Friday's session, reaching a closing level of 5,204.34 points. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite Index registered a notable increase of 1.24 percent, closing at 16,248.52 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also experienced gains, rising by 0.80 percent to reach 38,904.04 points by the end of the trading day.



Despite the Friday rally, the broader picture for the week painted a different story, with all major indices recording declines. The Standard & Poor's 500 index saw a weekly downturn of 0.95 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined by 0.80 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average faced more significant losses, with a weekly decline of 2.27 percent. This disparity between the daily and weekly performances highlighted the volatility and uncertainty prevailing in the market amidst shifting economic dynamics and monetary policy expectations.

MENAFN07042024000045015682ID1108067670