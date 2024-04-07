Smartphone production in China jumps by 31.3 percent YoY in initial 2 months

(MENAFN) China's smartphone production witnessed a significant surge, with output increasing by 31.3 percent year on year to reach 172 million units in the first two months of 2024, as reported by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).



The remarkable growth in smartphone production can be attributed to the continuous efforts of domestic smartphone manufacturers in introducing new models and advancing technological innovation within the industry, stated the ministry.



Looking ahead, MIIT outlined its strategic focus on accelerating progress in key sectors such as communication equipment, smart hardware, and lithium-ion batteries. Specifically, the ministry aims to bolster the penetration of 5G technology in the mobile phone market, targeting a share of over 85 percent for 5G mobile phone shipments in China's total mobile phone market by the end of 2024.



Moreover, the electronic information manufacturing sector in China has exhibited robust performance since the beginning of the year. Major companies within the sector reported a notable increase of 14.6 percent in the value-added industrial output compared to the same period last year, according to MIIT's data.



This positive momentum underscores China's ongoing commitment to technological advancement and its pivotal role in the global electronics industry, positioning the country as a key player in driving innovation and growth within the sector.

