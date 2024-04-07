European stocks fall to 2-week low as Federal Reserve tightens talks, geopolitical tensions

(MENAFN) The European stock market witnessed a significant downturn in its Friday session, marking its lowest level in over two weeks. This decline was primarily attributed to statements made by several US Federal Reserve officials hinting at potential monetary tightening measures. Moreover, escalating tensions in the Middle East added to the market's unease, further exacerbating the situation. Additionally, the release of US jobs data, which showed a larger-than-expected increase in non-farm payrolls for March, contributed to the market's apprehension. Investors interpreted this as a potential delay in anticipated interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve for the rest of the year.



The European STOXX 600 index bore the brunt of this market turmoil, plunging by 0.9 percent on Friday alone. This marked the index's worst daily performance since early February. The weekly performance was equally dismal, with a 1.2 percent loss, representing the most significant weekly decline since mid-January. Particularly hard-hit were sectors such as utilities, retail, and communications, all experiencing declines ranging from 1.6 percent to 2.2 percent. This widespread downturn in key sectors underscored the depth of investor concern.



Across major European economies, standard indices mirrored the overall trend, with Germany, France, Italy, and Spain all experiencing drops of more than one percent each. The widespread nature of the decline across major European economies highlighted the pervasive impact of the factors driving market sentiment. Amidst uncertainty surrounding future monetary policies and geopolitical tensions, investors remained cautious, bracing themselves for further market volatility in the near term.

