Chinese coastal bulk freight index holds steady in March 2024

(MENAFN) The latest data from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE) indicates that China's coastal bulk freight index remained stable in March 2024 compared to the previous month. The composite index, which serves as a measure of transportation costs in the coastal shipping market, maintained its level at 961.23 during this period, according to the SSE.



Among the various categories tracked by the index, the sub-index for grain recorded the most notable increase, rising by 2.9 percent month-on-month. This was followed by increases in the sub-indices for crude oil and coal.



However, not all categories experienced growth during the same period. The sub-index for refined oil saw a decrease of 1.1 percent compared to the previous month, while the sub-index for metal ore declined by 0.9 percent monthly.



The SSE introduced the coastal bulk freight index in 2001, under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport, with the aim of providing a comprehensive representation of fluctuations in the Chinese coastal transport market. This index plays a crucial role in monitoring and analyzing trends in the maritime transportation sector, offering valuable insights into the dynamics of the coastal shipping market.

