Used vehicle sales in China sees 6.76 percent increase YoY in January-February period

(MENAFN) The latest industry data from the China Automobile Dealers Association reveals a notable increase in used vehicle sales in the country during the first two months of the year. According to the report, used vehicle transactions experienced a year-on-year growth of 6.76 percent, with approximately 2.89 million used vehicles being traded across China during the January-February period. The total transaction value for these used vehicles reached nearly 195.93 billion yuan, equivalent to about 27.62 billion U.S. dollars.



A particularly noteworthy trend observed during this period was the significant increase in the trading volume of used new-energy vehicles (NEVs). A total of 154,200 used NEVs were traded nationwide, representing an impressive year-on-year surge of 83.3 percent. This surge highlights the growing demand for environmentally friendly transportation options in the secondary vehicle market.



In the month of February alone, the momentum in used NEV transactions remained strong, with 64,700 used NEVs being traded across the country. This figure marked a substantial 40.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year, indicating sustained growth and interest in the used NEV segment.



Overall, the data underscores the resilience and dynamism of China's used vehicle market, reflecting both consumer preferences and broader trends in the automotive industry. As the country continues to promote the adoption of NEVs and sustainable transportation solutions, the used vehicle sector is poised to play an increasingly significant role in meeting evolving consumer demands and driving economic growth.

