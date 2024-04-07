Ethiopia plans to lead startup scene across African continent

(MENAFN) The Ethiopian government has articulated its bold vision to emerge as a frontrunner in the realm of startups across the African continent, placing a distinct emphasis on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.



In a meeting convened on Friday, Muferihat Kamil, Ethiopia's Minister of Labor and Skills, reiterated the government's proactive stance toward bolstering the startup ecosystem, as reported by z state-run Ethiopian news outlet on Saturday. Kamil emphasized the imperative of fostering robust collaboration among various stakeholders, including government entities, the private sector, and international partners, to provide comprehensive support for burgeoning startups.



Echoing this sentiment, Melaku Alebel, Ethiopia's Minister of Industry, underscored the pivotal role of startups, particularly those operating within the technology sector, in advancing the nation's aspirations to ascend as a preeminent hub for innovation and entrepreneurship on the African continent. Alebel emphasized the strategic significance of nurturing a conducive environment for startups to thrive, citing it as instrumental in driving Ethiopia's broader agenda for economic development and technological advancement.



The government's commitment to cultivating a vibrant startup ecosystem underscores its recognition of the transformative potential inherent in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.



"ICT (Information and communication technology) is among the top priorities of the economic sector, and startups will catalyze progress in other sectors," Alebel was cited as saying.



The Ethiopian Ministry of Innovation and Technology has reported a significant upsurge in the number of startup enterprises within the East African nation over the past half-decade. Describing the growth as "impressive," the ministry's assessment underscores Ethiopia's burgeoning entrepreneurial landscape and its increasing appeal as a hub for innovative ventures.

