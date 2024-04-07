Russian Troops Attack Enterprise In Zaporizhzhia, Injuring Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 54-year-old man was injured in a drone attack on an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"During the day, the occupiers struck 483 times in eight settlements of Zaporizhzhia region: fired at least five missiles at Zaporizhzhia; conducted two airstrikes on Robotyne; attacked with 162 UAVs Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka; shelled Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Novoandriivka with 17 MLRS; conducted 297 artillery attacks on Huliaipole, Yehorivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, and Malynivka," the statement said. Read also:
According to Ivan Fedorov, there were also 32 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
As previously reported, a Melitopol home, the open space of the "Same Tyt" aid center, was damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia.
