Russian Troops Attack Enterprise In Zaporizhzhia, Injuring Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 54-year-old man was injured in a drone attack on an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"During the day, the occupiers struck 483 times in eight settlements of Zaporizhzhia region: fired at least five missiles at Zaporizhzhia; conducted two airstrikes on Robotyne; attacked with 162 UAVs Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka; shelled Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Novoandriivka with 17 MLRS; conducted 297 artillery attacks on Huliaipole, Yehorivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, and Malynivka," the statement said.

According to Ivan Fedorov, there were also 32 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

As previously reported, a Melitopol home, the open space of the "Same Tyt" aid center, was damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia.