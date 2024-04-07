Invaders Drop KAB On High-Rise Building In Kupiansk At Night, Killing Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of Sunday, April 7, the Russian army dropped a guided bomb on a residential area of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, killing a woman.
The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The attack caused destruction in a four-story residential building. A woman died under the rubble in an apartment on the fourth floor of the building.
To remove the body of the deceased, the State Emergency Service units consisting of two departments and 10 rescuers were involved, and a crane of a local utility company was used.
Russians shell Kupiansk
-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region, one injured
At 03:30 a.m., the rescue operations were completed, the SES said.
As reported earlier, three elderly people were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a night attack by enemy drones.
