Russian Army Kills Five Residents Of Donetsk Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, on April 6, five residents of the Donetsk region were killed as a result of Russian shelling.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"On April 6, Russians killed five residents of the Donetsk region: four in Kurakhivka and one in Krasnohorivka. Another three people in the region were injured during the day," Filashkin wrote.

According to the operational data of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration as of the morning of April 7, an administrative building was damaged in the Pokrovsk district - in Keramik of the Ocheretyne community. In Krasnohorivka - one person died and one was injured. In Kurakhivka - four people died and one was injured, Kurakhove and Dachne were shelled.

Military Administration: Three people killed inregion by Russian shelling over past day

In the Kramatorsk district - Terny, Torske, and Yampolivka were shelled in the Lyman community. Three private houses were damaged in Kostyantynivka.

In the Bakhmut district - a house was damaged in Toretsk, and three houses and two non-residential buildings were damaged in Siversk.

In the Soledar community, Rozdolivka and Fedorivka were shelled.

According to Filashkin, in total, Russians fired 13 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region over the past day. 383 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 10 children.

As reported, on April 5, Russian troops fired 15 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region.