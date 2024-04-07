US Ambassador Visits Beshbarmag Mountain

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby shared a post fromBeshbarmag mountain, Azernews reports.
“My family and I will never forget the natural beauty andspiritual atmosphere of Beşbarmaq Mountain,” Ambassador Libbynoted.
The ambassador's visit underscores the significance ofBeshbarmag as a captivating natural landmark in Azerbaijan.
MENAFN07042024000195011045ID1108067639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.