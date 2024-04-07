               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Ambassador Visits Beshbarmag Mountain


4/7/2024 5:09:24 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby shared a post fromBeshbarmag mountain, Azernews reports.

“My family and I will never forget the natural beauty andspiritual atmosphere of Beşbarmaq Mountain,” Ambassador Libbynoted.

The ambassador's visit underscores the significance ofBeshbarmag as a captivating natural landmark in Azerbaijan.

