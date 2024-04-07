George Dick Commemorates Azerbaijan-Israel Relations Anniversary With Sharing Post

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

"The opening of Azerbaijan's embassy in Israel is an indicatorof the increasing strength and closeness of Baku-Tel Avivrelations."

Azernews reports that this was noted by Israel's ambassador toAzerbaijan, George Dick, in his post commemorating the 31stanniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations betweenAzerbaijan and Israel.

"Today, on April 7, we celebrate the 31st anniversary of theestablishment of diplomatic relations between Israel andAzerbaijan. Just a year ago, we celebrated the opening ofAzerbaijan's embassy in Israel. This stage underscores the growingstrength and closeness of our relations. Here's to a future filledwith even brighter prospects for our friendship!" the diplomatwrote.

It is worth noting that on December 25, 1991, Israel officiallyrecognized Azerbaijan's independence, becoming one of the firstcountries to do so. The following year, diplomatic relationsbetween the two countries were established. In 1993, the Jewishstate opened an embassy in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's diplomaticmission in Israel was established at the end of 2022 and began itsactivities in March 2023.