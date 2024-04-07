Product Life Cycle Management (PLM) Market Set To Skyrocket To $54.42 Billion By 2030, Driven By Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The SNS Insider report indicates that the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Size was valued at USD 28.4 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 54.42 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 8.47% over the forecast period 2023-2030 . The Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market is poised for substantial growth driven by the convergence of various factors shaping the modern industrial landscape. As industries embrace digital transformation, the demand for efficient, agile, and technologically advanced solutions like PLM continues to surge. From optimizing supply chain operations to enabling smart manufacturing and fostering customer-centric innovation, PLM plays a pivotal role in enhancing competitiveness and driving sustainable growth.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 28.4 BN Market Size in 2030 US$ 54.42 BN CAGR% CAGR of 8.47% Over the Forecast 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers · Increasing use of integrated IoT solutions in PLM systems. · Smart factories and networked gadgets are evolving.

Market Analysis

Product lifecycle management envisages systematic information management throughout the product lifecycle, fostering flexibility in innovation to meet market requirements. The increasing demand for PLM solutions in small and medium enterprises across various industry verticals to optimize manufacturing costs drives market growth. However, concerns over data security and integration costs may restrain market expansion. Technological trends such as additive manufacturing and Augmented Reality (AR) are predicted to drive market growth, encouraging companies to enable their PLM solutions with new capabilities.

Segmentation Analysis

By Deployment

On-premises deployment is expected to hold a larger market share due to control over system and data, along with dedicated staff for maintenance and support. However, high deployment costs and infrastructure requirements hinder widespread adoption, especially among SMEs. Cloud computing solutions may impact the growth of on-premises deployment.

By End-Use

In 2023, the automotive and transportation sector stood out as the market leader, securing the highest revenue share. The surge in digital manufacturing adoption and the growing incorporation of IoT technologies in crafting intelligent automobiles are pivotal trends anticipated to propel market expansion within the automotive domain. Notably, Siemens' product lifecycle management software presents a comprehensive suite of intelligent vehicle solutions covering crucial technical domains, ranging from chip design to comprehensive vehicle validation. By embracing product lifecycle management practices, businesses can mitigate shipping errors, leading to minimized product damage, timely order fulfillment, heightened productivity, enhanced alignment with customer needs, and seamless regulatory compliance.

Key Market Segments

By Software



Portfolio Management

Design & Engineering Management

Quality & Compliance Management

Simulation, Testing, & Change Management

Manufacturing Operations Management Others

By Organization Size



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large enterprises

By Deployment



On-premise Cloud

By End-use



Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery

Retail

Semiconductor & Electronics Others

Growth Factors



Industries worldwide are undergoing digital transformation, integrating advanced technologies like IoT, AI, and data analytics. PLM solutions facilitate digitalization by offering a centralized platform for managing product data, streamlining collaboration, and enhancing decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

In today's competitive landscape, businesses seek to improve operational efficiency and agility to respond quickly to market changes and customer demands. PLM enables companies to optimize processes, reduce time-to-market, and innovate effectively, fostering a competitive edge.

Globalization has led to increasingly complex supply chains, requiring robust tools for managing product development and manufacturing processes across dispersed locations. PLM solutions provide visibility and control over the entire supply chain, enabling seamless collaboration and risk mitigation. The advent of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing initiatives emphasizes the integration of digital technologies into manufacturing processes. PLM plays a crucial role in facilitating smart manufacturing by enabling data-driven decision-making, predictive maintenance, and automated workflows.

Impact of Russia Ukraine War

Armed conflicts and geopolitical tensions can lead to economic instability, currency fluctuations, and disruptions in global markets. Supply chains may be disrupted, impacting product deliveries and increasing costs. Companies might become cautious about investing in new technologies, affecting PLM solution adoption. Cyber threats may increase, necessitating enhanced cybersecurity measures.

Impact of Ongoing Recession

During a recession, reduced consumer demand may decrease the need for PLM solutions as companies scale back operations. Companies may postpone system upgrades and focus on cost-cutting, potentially slowing down innovation. However, cost-effective cloud-based PLM offerings may gain traction. The impact of a recession on the PLM market varies by region, with some regions experiencing more severe downturns than others .

Key Regional Development

North America is expected to dominate the PLM market, driven by demand for MCAD and ECAD systems and significant adoption by manufacturing businesses. APAC's PLM market in aerospace and defense industries shows significant growth potential, fueled by the adoption of cloud-based PLM software and government initiatives such as 'Made in India.'

Key Takeaways



Digital transformation accelerates PLM market growth.

Concerns over data security and integration costs may hinder market expansion.

Cloud-based PLM solutions gain momentum during economic downturns. North America leads in PLM adoption, while APAC shows promising growth potential.

Recent Developments

In July 2023: Quadrant Knowledge Solutions released a comprehensive analysis of the global PLM market, empowering businesses to make informed decisions.

In February 2023: Bricsys partnered with MechWorks to develop an integration between BricsCAD and Siemens' Teamcenter software, enhancing design workflow and productivity.

