Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Set To Exceed USD 354.49 Billion By 2030 | Driven By Empowering Patients For Better Health

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market witnessed significant growth, with a valuation of USD 51.4 billion in 2022, as per the latest findings from the SNS Insider report. Projections indicate a remarkable ascent, with the market poised to reach USD 354.49 billion by 2030, exhibiting a substantial CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market is propelled by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in technology enabling remote monitoring solutions, and the growing emphasis on patient-centric healthcare delivery models. Additionally, the cost-effectiveness of RPM solutions compared to traditional healthcare services further drives market expansion.

Market Report Scope:

The expanding geriatric population serves as a cornerstone for the burgeoning Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) market, driven by several compelling factors. Elderly individuals, susceptible to chronic ailments, benefit from RPM's ability to monitor and manage these conditions effectively, reducing the need for frequent medical visits and lowering healthcare expenditures. With a growing preference for aging in place, RPM facilitates remote health monitoring, enhancing independence while alleviating the strain on healthcare facilities. Moreover, amidst infectious disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine and RPM have emerged as crucial tools for limiting the spread of infections, offering early disease detection and virtual consultations. Despite the evident benefits, behavioral barriers and concerns about data security pose challenges to RPM adoption. Healthcare fraud further threatens market growth, underscoring the need for robust fraud detection measures and data protection protocols to foster trust and uptake of RPM solutions.

Get a Sample of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Report @

Major The Key Players of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market



Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Omron Corporation

Smiths Medical

OSI Systems Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. Welch Allyn

Market Analysis:

The Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market is propelled by various factors, including the healthcare cost advantage associated with RPM adoption and the growing emphasis on patient-centered care. Furthermore, the expanding geriatric population, coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, underscores the need for remote monitoring solutions to manage these conditions effectively. Technological advancements, such as wearable devices and telemedicine platforms, are enhancing the accessibility and usability of RPM systems, driving market expansion. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telehealth solutions, including RPM, as healthcare providers seek alternatives to in-person visits to mitigate infection risks. However, challenges such as resistance to change and concerns about data security and privacy impede market growth, necessitating targeted strategies to address these barriers.

Segment Analysis:

By Component: The software & services segment is poised to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for remote monitoring platforms and telehealth services that offer comprehensive patient management solutions.

By End Use: Providers segment dominated the Remote Patient Monitoring industry in 2022, owing to the widespread adoption of RPM solutions by healthcare providers to monitor patients remotely, manage chronic conditions, and reduce hospital readmissions.

Do you have any specific queries or need customization research on Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market, Enquire Now@

Key Market Segments

By Component:



Services & Software

Devices



Cardiac Monitoring Devices



Neurological Monitoring Devices



Respiratory Monitoring Devices



Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices



Weight Monitoring Devices



Multiparameter Monitoring Devices



Fetal &Neonatal Monitoring Devices Others

By End-Use:



Providers



Hospitals & Clinics



Passive Exoskeletons



Ambulatory Care Centers



Home Care Settings & Long-term Care Centers

Others

Payers

Patients Other End-Users

Impact of Economic Downturn:

Economic downturns can both positively and negatively impact the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market. While budget constraints may limit healthcare spending, leading to deferred investments in RPM solutions, the cost-saving potential of RPM can drive adoption amid resource constraints, as healthcare providers seek efficient alternatives to traditional care delivery models.

Impact of Russia and Ukraine War:

The Russia-Ukraine conflict may disrupt the supply chain for RPM devices, potentially affecting market growth. Moreover, the psychological toll of war can exacerbate mental health issues, increasing the demand for RPM solutions to monitor and manage patients remotely, particularly in affected regions.

Key Regional Development:

North America emerged as the dominant market player in 2022, driven by factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of digital health solutions, and supportive regulatory frameworks. Conversely, Asia Pacific is poised for rapid growth, fueled by increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness of telehealth solutions, and expanding access to remote patient monitoring services.

Check Discount on this Report@

Key Takeaways for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market:



The Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market is poised for exponential growth, fueled by technological advancements and evolving healthcare delivery models.

The adoption of RPM solutions is driven by cost advantages, patient-centered care initiatives, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Overcoming behavioral barriers and addressing data security concerns are essential for maximizing RPM adoption and ensuring sustained market growth.

Recent Developments:



In August 2023, EPIC Health collaborated to reduce heart attack and stroke risk in underserved Detroit communities, leveraging OMRON's VitalSight remote patient monitoring service.

Medtronic plc announced a strategic partnership with BioIntelliSense in August 2022 to distribute the BioButton wearable for continuous monitoring in U.S. hospitals and post-acute care settings. Biobeat partnered with Medidata Solutions in July 2022 to enhance clinical trials with remote vital signs monitoring using medical-grade wearables.

Buy Now Single-User PDF of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market@

About Us

SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone : +1-415-230-0044 (US)