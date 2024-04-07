(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Industrial 3D Printing Market Size Worth $11.26 billion Globally, by 2030 at 19.9% CAGR – Exclusive Report by SNS Insider





The overall landscape of manufacturing is undergoing an immense transformative shift with the arrival of Industrial 3D Printing. This innovative technology has not only disrupted traditional manufacturing processes but has also opened new gateways for design, production, and customization.





Market Size & Market Scope:

According to SNS Insider, the size of Industrial 3D Printing Market was valued at USD 2.63 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 11.26 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

The Industrial 3D Printing sector has seen strong expansion recently, expanded by technological advancements, increased ambition for personalized goods, and streamlined manufacturing costs. Projections from SNS Insider paint a promising picture, with anticipated CAGR exceeding 19.9% in the future. This expanding market spans multiple sectors such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, and electronics. From initial prototyping to final product manufacturing, Industrial 3D Printing caters to a wide array of applications, reshaping the manufacturing sector as we know it.

Top Companies Featured in Industrial 3D Printing Market Report:



Stratasys

Materialise

Protolabs

Nano Dimension

3D Systems

ExOne

HP

CleenGreen3D

Metal

Carbon

Markforged

GE Additive

Voxeljet

SLM Solutions

Optomec

Covestro

TRUMPF

EOS

Renishaw Ultimaker

Market Analysis:

The analysis of the Industrial 3D Printing Market done by SNS Insider reveals a dynamic ecosystem characterized by intense competition, technological innovations, and evolving consumer demands. Key market drivers include the growing adoption of 3D printing in rapid prototyping, reduction in manufacturing lead times, and advancements in materials science. However, challenges such as limited material options, regulatory hurdles, and high initial investments hinder the market's full potential. Strategic collaborations, research & development initiatives, and expansion into emerging markets are key strategies employed by market players to gain a competitive edge.

Segmentation Analysis:

The Industrial 3D Printing Market has been studied based on segmentation i.e., technology, material, application, and end-user industry. Technology segmentation includes powder bed fusion, vat polymerization, material jetting, and others, each offering unique advantages and applications. Material segmentation comprises plastics, metals, ceramics, and composites, catering to diverse industrial requirements. Application segmentation encompasses prototyping, tooling, production parts, and others, highlighting the versatility of 3D printing technology. Furthermore, end-user industry segmentation spans aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, and others, reflecting the widespread adoption across various sectors.

Industrial 3D Printing Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY OFFERING



Printers

Software

Materials Services

BY PROCESS



Binder Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Direct Energy Deposition

Material Extrusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Material Jetting Sheet Lamination

BY TECHNOLOGY



Sterorlithography

Polyjet Printing

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Fused Modelling Deposition (FDM)

Inkjet Printing

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) Others

BY APPLICATION



Manufacturing

Prototyping High Voltage

BY INDUSTRY



Automotive

Food & Culinary

Foundry & Forging

Jewelry

Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Printed Electronics

Healthcare

Oil & Gas Others

Regional Analysis:

The Industrial 3D Printing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market share by 41% owing to the presence of key players, technological advancements, and robust infrastructure. Europe follows suit, driven by increasing investments in research & development and growing applications in aerospace and automotive industries. The Asia-Pacific region exhibits significant growth potential attributed to rapid industrialization, favourable government initiatives, and increasing adoption across diverse sectors. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets with untapped opportunities for market expansion.

Recent Developments:



Stratasys: Company offers a wide range of additive manufacturing solutions for various industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and consumer products has recently invested heavily for the new products by increasing the overall investments by 10.20%.

3D Systems: The company has been focusing on expanding their materials portfolio and enhancing their printing technologies. Their major focus is on making the global market more feasible for them in terms of revenue generation and overall market presence. HP Inc.: HP has been making strides in the 3D printing market with its Multi Jet Fusion technology. They have been focusing on improving speed, cost, and quality of 3D printing, particularly for manufacturing applications.

Key Takeaways:

The Industrial 3D Printing Market represents a major shift in manufacturing, offering unmatched opportunities for innovation, customization, and efficiency.





With advancements in technology, materials, and applications, 3D printing is poised to revolutionize industries across the globe. The importance of strategic collaborations, continuous innovation, and adaptation to changing market dynamics.





As the market continues to evolve, stakeholders must remain agile and proactive to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in this dynamic landscape.





Major Key Points from Table of Content

Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Industrial 3D Printing Market Segmentation, By Offering9. Industrial 3D Printing Market Segmentation, By Process10. Industrial 3D Printing Market Segmentation, By Technology11. Industrial 3D Printing Market Segmentation, By Application12. Industrial 3D Printing Market Segmentation, By Industry13. Regional Analysis14. Company Profile15. Competitive Landscape16. USE Cases and Best Practices17. Conclusion

Continued....

