Electronic Materials And Chemicals Market Is Set To Surpass $105.46 Billion

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) The Electronic Materials and Chemicals Market , as per the SNS Insider report, recorded a size of USD 64.2 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to achieve a valuation of USD 105.46 billion by 2030, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Report Scope

Electronic materials, such as semiconductors and conductors, are essential components in modern devices like smartphones, computers, and TVs, ensuring their proper functioning. Chemicals, such as solvents, are crucial in manufacturing to maintain product quality. The rapid growth of the electronics sector, boosted by IoT and 5G technologies, increases the demand for advanced materials. Manufacturers focus on shrinking sizes and improving performance, leading to innovations in conductivity and durability. This commitment to research and development not only meets industry needs but also drives the Electronic Materials and Chemicals Market towards growth.