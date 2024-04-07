Filling Machines Market To Surpass USD 13.40 Billion By 2031 Owing To Increasing Demand For Packaged Products

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Filling Machines Market as per the SNS Insider report, recorded a size of USD 9.50 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to achieve a valuation of USD 13.40 billion by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Market Report Scope

One of the most important sectors in the packaging equipment market is the filling machine market. Demand for filling machines is expected to be stimulated by a combination of factors, including an increase in the population's preference for processing and packaging products, rising incomes, increasing levels of urbanization as well as increased awareness about the importance of healthy living. With North America being one of the most important markets for filling machines, the United States has a significant market share in this sector. In addition to pharmaceuticals, food and beverages as well as chemicals, filling machines are used in a large number of sectors.

Get a Sample Report

Key Players:



KHS Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Krones Ag

Gea Group Ag

Barry- Wehmiller Companies, Inc

JBT Corporation

Canadian Armour Ltd

Tetra Laval International S.A

Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc Ronchi Mario S.P.A

Market Analysis

The increase in demand for packaged products across various sectors such as food, drinks, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals is a key growth factor for the filling machines market. The demand for better, smart filling machines that can act on their own and increase efficiency and optimize production has been spurred by the shift to automation and integrating Industry 4.0 technologies into manufacturing processes. Additionally, the growing demand for green packaging has led to the development of new technologies capable of filling compostable or biodegradable packaging materials.

Segment Analysis

In 2022, the others segment accounted for a larger share of more than 25% in the product type category. The aseptic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, as aseptic filling machines offer flexibility and reduce waste and loss of products. In terms of operation mode, the semi-automatic segment dominated with a revenue share of more than 52% in 2022, due to its combination of full and partial-automated machinery. The beverage segment accounted for more than 36% of the share in the application category, as beverage manufacturers focus on liquids such as juices, dairy products, soft drinks, and alcoholic beverages.

Impact of Russia Ukraine War

The ongoing Russia Ukraine war has led to a significant increase in steel and aluminum prices, impacting the cost of filling machines. In the short term, the demand for filling machines is expected to decrease due to the rising costs. However, in the long term, manufacturers are anticipated to invest in new and innovative filling units to meet increasing consumer demand for packaged foods and beverages. The impact of the war is expected to be most severe in Europe, while North America is predicted to be less affected due to its self-sufficiency in filling production machines.

Grab Attractive Discount

Impact of Ongoing Recession

The global filling machine market is projected to decrease by 2% in 2023 due to the ongoing recession. Consumers cutting back on spending has led to a decrease in the demand for packaged products, impacting the filling machines market. As businesses are using their existing filling machines more frequently, there is a reduction in the demand for replacement components, further affecting sales.

Key Regional Development

Asia Pacific had the highest revenue share of over 40% in 2022, driven by innovation in technology, green production, and factors beneficial to the market. North America, accounting for more than 30% of the global market in 2022, is the second-largest filling machine market, driven by the demand for convenience food products and e-commerce industry growth. Europe, with more than 20% of worldwide market share in 2022, is the third important fill machine market, with increasing demand for recyclable packaging solutions.

Key Takeaways for Filling Machines Market Study



The filling machines market is expected to surpass USD 13.40 billion by 2031, driven by increasing demand for packaged products.

Asia Pacific holds the highest revenue share in the market, followed by North America and Europe, due to various factors driving growth in these regions.

Key trends shaping the market include the adoption of advanced technologies such as robotics and IoT integration, as well as the increasing focus on sustainability and environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

Companies operating in the filling machines market should focus on developing innovative and customizable solutions to meet the specific needs of their customers, while also ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and guidelines. Partnerships and collaborations with other industry players, as well as continuous research and development efforts, will be crucial for companies looking to stay competitive in the filling machines market.

Recent Developments



In April 2022, KHS developed a modular PET filling system, allowing users to adjust, change, and increase requirements at any time. In 2022, Celle fill , a novel vial fill technology from Flexicon Liquid Filling, was introduced, combining barrier innovations with advanced filling machine technology.

Buy the Research Report Now

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4 Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

4.3 Supply Demand Gap Analysis

5 Value Chain Analysis

6 Porter's 5 forces model

7 PEST Analysis

8 Filling Machines Market Segmentation, By Product

8.1 Net Weight

8.2 Aseptic

8.3 Volumetric

8.4 Rotary

8.5 Others

9 Filling Machines Market Segmentation, By Operation Mode

9.1 Automatic

9.2 Semi-Automatic

10 Filling Machines Market Segmentation, By Application

10.1 Personal Care

10.2 Food

10.3 Beverages

10.4 Chemicals

10.5 Pharmaceuticals

10.6 Others

11 Regional Analysis

12 Company profile

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Bench marking

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Recent Developments

13.3.1 Industry News

13.3.2 Company News

13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

14 Use Case and Best Practices

15 Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.