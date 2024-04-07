Online Pharmacy Market To Cross USD 264.11 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



According to SNS Insider, the Online Pharmacy Market size was estimated USD 79.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit USD 264.11 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.2% by 2023-2030.

Market Scope:

The rising digitalization trend in the healthcare industry is the imperative factors which will be pushing the growth of the market during the forecasted period. The market scope of the online pharmacy is basically the rising adoption rates of the online pharmacy in the developed and the emerging nations. The initiatives have been taken under consideration by the key players specifically to improve their overall market development.

Opportunity landscape:

The rising integration of the telemedicine in the emerging nations and the positive attitude of the healthcare professional is the major opportunity for the players. Also, the rising internal usage in the emerging economies along with the rising infrastructure by the governments is making the emerging nations more attractive during the forecasted period. The rising demand for the online pharmacies in the emerging nations should be the only focus by the key players to improve their overall revenue and profit pools.

Key Insights:



The higher adoption rates of the online pharmacy in the developed and the emerging economies will be the key factor for the companies to focus on.

The higher access of internet and the mobile usage growth rate in emerging economies which is estimated by SNS Insider to grow at an average 21% will be enhancing the Online Pharmacy Market growth rate. The use of mobile phones by pediatric population in the developed nations will be the most essential aspect which entertains several opportunities for the key players.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Production Type



Skincare

Dental

Cold and flu

Vitamins

Weight loss Others

By Platform Type



Mobile users Desktop user

The market study is been further done in two segments by production type and by platform Type. The production type segments include skincare, Dental, Cold and flu, Vitamins, Weight Loss and Others. Cold and flu will be the segments which will be holding the maximum share during the forecasted period. As the rising prevalence of the cold and flu all over the world will be pushing the growth of the segment. Focusing on the Platform type Mobile users will be the segment which will be holding the share of 60% during the forecasted period. As the rising acceptance of online pharmacy in the developed nations will be the key area focus by the companies.

Major Key Players Covered in Online Pharmacy Market Report:



Kroger Co.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Walgreen Co

Express Scripts Holding Company

CVS Health

Giant Eagle Inc

Rowlands Pharmacy

DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG)

OptumRx Inc

Netmeds Marketplace Ltd.

DocMorris Express Scripts

Medlife International Pvt. Ltd

Flipkart Phoenix

Impact of Recession:

The rising inflation rates and the lower performance of GDP growth can impact the market growth. As the high inflation pressures in the developed and the emerging nations can decrease the overall spending of the customers. The analysis done by the SNS Insider dictates the market growth can be hampered because of the ongoing economic turndowns.

Regional Analysis:

North America holds the share of 40% in the online pharmacy market, as the high adoption rates and the overall growth rate which exceed 10% in terms of YoY is the most important factor of this region. The major economies like U.S. and Canada will be holding the maximum share in N.A. region. Also, the emerging regions like APAC and MEA will be the region which should be considered by the companies to address the untapped opportunities. As these regions overall growth will be the highest during the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways:



The rise in the use of mobile phones in the emerging nations and the overall improvement in the access of the internet will be the driving factors of the market.

The rising adoption rates of the online pharmacy on the developed and the emerging nations will be pushing the market growth. The rising healthcare trends like Telemedicine and precision medicine is promoting the growth of the market.

Recent Developments:



The rising investments by the companies to witness the developing healthcare infrastructure in the emerging nations and improve their overall growth rate.

The rising cost pressure because of geopolitical tensions is pushing the companies to implement strategies related to overall acquisition of Health tech companies. The introduction of Flipkart Health+ is the focusing area related to how the online trend is making the companies to attend the opportunities led by the only pharmacy market.

