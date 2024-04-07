Palestine Calls On EU To Prevent, Punish Israeli Crimes Of Genocide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 7 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Deputy Head of Mission to the European Union, Adel Atieh called on the bloc to "take all necessary measures to prevent and to punish the crime of genocide that Israel is committing against the Palestinian people,"

Atieh said this on sidelines of European Parliament event on "the legal consequences of the provisional measure of the International Justice Court", in Brussels with international law experts and EU members.

The purpose of this meeting, explained Atieh, is to remind EU member states that they have obligation under the Genocide Convention to take concrete measures to stop and to punish the crime of genocide.

He urged the EU to stop dealing in double standards and impose sanctions against Israeli occupations, calling it the "moral and political" duty of the Union. (end)

hts













MENAFN07042024000071011013ID1108067583