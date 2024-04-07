HKIH Elite Awards 2024 Reveals Jury Panel Composition

| Mr James CHAN Yum-min
| Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Hong Kong Housing Society
| Ms CHANG Yuk Kam, Patricia
| President, The Hong Kong Institute of Housing
| Dr CHENG Kam Wah, Edmond
| President, The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies Limited
| Dr CHEUNG Tin-cheung, SBS
| Chairman, Hong Kong Green Building Council
| Professor Rebecca L.H. CHIU MH, JP
| Honorary Professor of Faculty of Architecture and Department of Urban Planning and Design, The University of Hong Kong
| Mr CHOW Chun Ling, Kenny
| Chairman, Housing Managers Registration Board
| Mr FUNG Hao Yin, Vincent, JP
| Deputy Commissioner (Occupational Safety and Health), Labour Department, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
| Mr Alex HO
| Director, Industry Development, Construction Industry Council
| Ir C. S. HO
| Chairman, Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency
| Prof Eddie Chi Man HUI, MH, JP
| Chair Professor and Head, Department of Public and International Affairs, City University of Hong Kong
| Ms Filla MAK
| Chief Operations Officer, The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation
| Mr James WONG Kong Tin, BBS, JP
| Chairperson, Property Management Services Authority
| Ms WONG Po Chun, Rosita
| Chairlady of Organising Committee, HKIH Elite Awards 2024
| Mr WONG Ying Kit, Romulus
| Chairman, Chartered Institute of Housing Asian Pacific Branch
| Ir Prof Michael C.H. YAM
| Head of Department and Professor, Department of Building and Real Estate, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
| Mr YEUNG Yiu Fai, Ricky, JP
| Deputy Director (Estate Management) of Housing, Housing Department, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
| Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, JP
| Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
*Future notice will be made if there are any changes on the above dates.
