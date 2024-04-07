UN head calls for fundamental shift in Israel’s strategy for aid delivery to Gaza

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a fundamental change in Israel's military strategy in Gaza and in the delivery of aid to save lives. He emphasized the urgent need for independent investigations and substantive reforms on the ground following the tragic killing of seven humanitarian workers from World Central Kitchen earlier in the week.



While acknowledging the Israeli government's acknowledgment of mistakes and announcement of disciplinary measures, Guterres stressed that the underlying issue lies in the military strategy and procedures that perpetuate such mistakes. He highlighted the necessity of meaningful and measurable changes to address these systemic failures.



Speaking at a press encounter as the Gaza conflict approaches its sixth month, Guterres underscored the unprecedented toll the war has taken on civilians, aid workers, journalists, health professionals, and UN staff. He lamented the staggering number of humanitarian aid workers, including UN personnel, who have lost their lives in the conflict, totaling 196 individuals.



Guterres also expressed concern about the information war surrounding the conflict, which has exacerbated the trauma and spread disinformation. He criticized the denial of entry to international journalists into Gaza, which has allowed false narratives to proliferate.



The UN Secretary-General called for thorough investigations into the killings, emphasizing the need for cooperation from Israeli authorities to ensure accountability and justice. He emphasized that without transparent investigations, achieving accountability and preventing future tragedies will be challenging.

