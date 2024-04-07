'Qatar One Of London Central Mosque's Biggest Supporters'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: UK stands out among the capitals of Western European countries with a large number of historical mosques characterized by unique architectural styles and exquisite Islamic decorations, which have become a destination for Muslims and a pilgrimage site for non-Muslims throughout the year, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

The London Central Mosque, built in the 1940s, is one of the largest Islamic structures and cultural landmarks in London and the United Kingdom.

Dr. Ahmed Al Dubayan, who is the Director of the London Central Mosque and Islamic Cultural Center, said that the mosque and Islamic Cultural Center is a large Islamic institution established in 1944 and has holds activities throughout the year, but highlighted that Ramadan holds a special significance.

Al Dubayan affirmed that Qatar is one of the most important and prominent supporters of the mosque and the Islamic Cultural Center through financial contributions. He pointed out that Ambassador of Qatar to the United Kingdom H E Fahad bin Mohammed Al Attiyah maintains a good relationship with the center, and the Qatari embassy remains in constant communication with the center.

He noted that, during this blessed month, it transforms into a grand occasion surpassing the importance of other days, with an increase in religious, cultural, and social activities organized during this period.

He added that the mosque organizes religious, educational, social, and dialogue programs, hosting scholars and imams for Taraweeh prayers and attracting increased attendance for lessons and speeches. Daily talks by prominent figures, both from within and outside the center, address fasting rules, Sharia regulations, fatwas, and answer questions.

The mosque's activities during Ramadan also include Quranic recitation correction sessions for affiliated Quranic circles and the establishment of the Islamic Circle held every Saturday since 1970, covering various historical, social, cultural, and linguistic issues.

He mentioned that the mosque also holds Quran memorization classes for women and girls once a week during Ramadan, as well as Quran memorization classes for mothers on weekends every Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, one of the mosque's main events during Ramadan is the Iftar program, where they provide Iftar for 1,100 fasting individuals daily with the assistance of members of the Muslim community and mosque trustees.