Arab League Council Affirms Support For Efforts By Qatar, Egypt For Gaza Ceasefire

Cairo: The Council of the League of Arab States at the level of permanent delegates affirmed its support for the joint efforts by the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt to reach a permanent ceasefire and restore normalcy in the Gaza Strip.

This came in the closing statement of the meeting of the extraordinary session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the level of permanent delegates which also called on the UN Security Council to take a Chapter VII resolution, to ensure that Israel, the occupying power, would abide by the ceasefire and allow aid into the Gaza Strip.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Arab League General Secretariat at the request of the State of Palestine, to discuss Arab action regarding the relentless genocide and starvation schemes against Palestinians in the enclave and amid Israeli threats to invade the city of Rafah.

Israel's unrelented genocide crimes including killing, starvation and displacement against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, that go against the relevant Security Council resolutions and the two International Court of Justice orders to prevent the crime of genocide, requires activating the articles of Chapter VII of the UN Charter, on the basis that the crimes committed by Israel, the occupying power, are acts of aggression that constitute a clear, serious and aggravating threat to international peace and security, the statement read.

The statement condemned the Israeli occupations refusal to comply with Security Council Resolution No. 2728 which calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire during the month of Ramadan, and Security Council Resolutions 2712 and 2720, which demand, among other things, to immediately allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip in an expanded, safe and unhindered manner.

The statement also condemned the Israeli occupations disregard of the ICJ's two orders on Jan. 26 and March 28, to stop killing and harming Palestinian civilians as a group protected by the Genocide Convention, calling for an obstacle-free provision of basic services and humanitarian aid across the Gaza Strip.

Along with strongly condemning Israel's various criminal forms of genocide including subjecting Palestinian civilians to starvation with the intention of killing them, and the systematic destruction of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, the statement warned that any incursion of Rafah, home to over 1.5 million citizens and internally displaced Palestinians, would bear grave consequences including brutal massacres and forced displacement of Palestinian citizens outside the occupied Palestinian territory, considered an attack on Arab national security as a whole. It will lead to the collapse of opportunities for peace and the expansion and exacerbation of conflict in the region.