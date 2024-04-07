DPS Modern Indian School Wins At National Innovation Olympiad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: DPS Modern Indian School announced the remarkable achievement of its young innovators securing the third position in the prestigious National Olympiad for Creativity in Mathematics, Science, and Engineering Competition (NIO) for the academic year 2023-2024.

The competition, conducted by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, State of Qatar, witnessed our students' exemplary performance.

The winning team comprised the following budding STEM scientists: Sushrut Dwivedi (VI-K), Ahan Anand Pushkar (VI-B), Dhruv Mathummal Panambail (VI-D), Nikhilesh Karthick (VI-K), and Mentor - Aayush Rajagopalan of XII E.

These team effectively guided by Lekshmy Sesha Iyer, Faculty of the Computer Science Department, showcased their outstanding project titled“Mobility Master” - an automated smart wheelchair prototype.

The project features: an interface enabling physically disabled individuals to operate the wheelchair effortlessly using a conveniently accessible joystick;“Smart Glasses” designed for individuals with physical disabilities and blindness, equipped with collision detection capabilities, alerting users through a small buzzer upon detecting potential collisions; and a website capable of controlling the wheelchair and detecting collisions.

DPS Modern Indian School stands out as the only Indian school among the 15 finalists selected from across Qatar, emphasising the exceptional talent and dedication of its students.

The students will be honoured at the final and closing ceremony of the Mathematics Department's activities on May 2, at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.