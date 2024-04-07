Traffic Awareness Dept Holds Lecture For Delivery Motorcycle Riders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Traffic Awareness Department of the General Directorate of Traffic held an awareness lecture for delivery motorbike drivers in order to enhance their traffic awareness.

Held at the theater of the General Directorate of Traffic, the lecture aims to strengthen traffic safety during the holy month of Ramadan. The awareness lecture touched on the importance of adhering to the rules and conditions of safe driving, committing to using the right lane of the road, and introducing participants to motorcycle technical and safety specifications. It also highlighted the most common traffic violations and the risks they pose, urging motorbike drivers to adhere to traffic laws, speed limits, and traffic signs, in addition to being extra cautious when driving in residential areas and on main streets, particularly before Iftar - breaking the fast meal eaten on sunset, and during suhoor - the last meal before fasting begins ahead of sunrise.