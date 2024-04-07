Dreama Celebrates Arab Orphan Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the title“The Last Cube”, The Orphan Care Center (Dreama) celebrated the Arab Orphan Day, which falls annually on the first Friday of April.

The Arab Orphan Day aims to highlight community participation, their roles and specialisations in preparing orphans for a bright future, and this combines their integration into society and motivating them for a better future. The Arab Orphan Day event was held at the Old Doha Port to allow visitors a unique experience and participation in a Ramadan atmosphere.

Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Fahd Mohammed Al Khayarin and Sheikha Najlaa Ahmed Al Tamimi Chief Executive Officer of Dreama Empowerment for the Orphans, among other participants were executive directors of the centers and a group of partners and supporters, in addition to the presence and participation of all sectors of society.

This year's events included the idea of the cube which is a large cube that contains several small cubes that include the campaign slogan "Your word may be the crossroads for their future", in addition to a space to write poignant advice for orphans on the cube. Once all the cubes are installed, the Dreama logo is complete.

This is an indication that the community complements Dreama's work in caring for orphans. The event witnessed attendance and participation from all sectors of society.

The Facilities Management and Maintenance establishment (FMM) is among the partners and supporters who praised the event and its importance in supporting our children in Dreama.

Sheikha Najla bint Ahmed Al Thani, Executive Director of the Dreama Orphan Care Center, stressed that the responsibility lies with everyone in preparing the orphans for a better future, as society is an essential part involved in motivating the orphan psychologically, socially, mentally, and behaviorally, in addition to treating him well and influencing him Positively because we are all in the same boat and need to be positive contributors and influencers in their lives.

Sheikha Najla also expressed her hope to achieve more fruitful successes that benefit orphans. She said:“On this special occasion, I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to the supporting company, which has proven its dedication and firm belief in the efforts of the Orphan Care Center“Dreama, and the services provided to the target groups. We would like to express our deep gratitude to FMM for its generous support of our event for the second consecutive year. The company's positive interaction and honoring of this activity contributes greatly to achieving our goals and providing appropriate opportunities for orphans to build their future with confidence and optimism.”

Chief Executive Officer of FMM, Irene Vidal Fernandez, expressed her happiness at participating in these activities for the second time, saying:“Life is not just continuous movement, but primarily it is love and embrace, which I already touched on my in second visit. I realized that words really have a powerful impact, as they constitute the crossroads for the children's future, and from here our responsibility lies in supporting Dreama and directing them towards empowerment and inspiring growth.”