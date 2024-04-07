QFFD Delegation Visits Port Sudan City

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Port Sudan: A delegation from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) visited the city of Port Sudan, with the aim of holding meetings with the Federal Ministry of Health, inspecting the logistical work, and following up on the progress of the projects implemented in cooperation with Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS). During the visit, the delegation met with Minister of Health of the sisterly Republic of Sudan H E Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim.

The delegation also visited the ministry's logistical supply stores, and inspected the humanitarian aid sent by QFFD to support the brotherly people of Sudan, through an air bridge that was activated in the month of Ramadan, which includes medical, food, and shelter aid.

The visit comes as a continuation of the State of Qatar's efforts to help the brotherly Sudanese people and support their steadfastness in light of the current difficult events.