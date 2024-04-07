HOPE Qatar Celebrates World Autism Awareness Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HOPE Qatar Centre for Persons with Disabilities recently celebrated with students and staff, marking World Autism Awareness Day on April 2. The centre, which has over 35 students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), organised a series of engaging and educational activities at its premises.

Students at HOPE Qatar Centre took part in a variety of enriching activities, fostering both learning and enjoyment. Additionally, some students were taken on a shopping excursion as part of HOPE's classroom beyond walls programs. This visit was arranged together with Aster volunteers.

Globally, this day serves as a critical reminder of the millions of individuals and families living with Autism Spectrum Disorder. It's a day to raise awareness, promote acceptance, and celebrate the unique strengths and experiences of autistic people. There are currently about 1,300 children with Autism in Qatar.

“The theme for World Autism Awareness Day 2024 is“Moving from Surviving to Thriving: Autistic Individuals share regional perspectives.” This theme goes beyond just raising awareness of autism. It emphasises the importance of moving the conversation forward, from simply understanding autism to creating an environment where autistic people can truly thrive,” said Evans Tutordo, Head of Academic Programme of HOPE Qatar Centre.

“Autism, also known as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a developmental condition that causes difficulties in social communication and interaction. People on the autism spectrum experience the world differently, and these differences can affect how they communicate, behave, learn, and process sensory information,” said Yasin Khan, Head of Therapeutic Programme at HOPE Qatar Centre.

“People with ASD often have problems with social communication and interaction, and restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests. People with ASD may also have different ways of learning, moving, or paying attention. These characteristics can make life very challenging,” he added.

HOPE Qatar Centre has been organising Autism Awareness activities for its students over the past eight years.

This year's progress was to reaffirm HOPE'S commitment to fostering inclusive societies where individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder can live fulfilling lives and contribute meaningfully to their communities. A sense of similar awareness activities are planned during the centre month of April. The centre is also offering a very special admission package to children registering during the month of Ramadan.