Outreach Qatar Holds Community Iftar

Doha, Qatar: Outreach Qatar convened an Iftar at Indian Cultural Centre, for the Autistic, other specially abled children, and their parents in commemoration of the World Autism Day. This is also inspired and in alignment with the efforts of Ministry of Public Health in association with Hamad Medical Corporation towards the noble cause of autism awareness in Qatar.

Chief Guest, First Secretary (Culture, Education, Visa & Community Affairs ), Sachin Dinkar Shankpal, Embassy of India, Qatar in his address spoke about the awareness on autism, and appreciated the efforts of the team Outreach Qatar. He encouraged the entity to continue in their pursuit to serve the specially abled children and their parents in an effort to bring them at par with the mainstream community.

President, Avinash Gaikwad welcomed the attendees and spoke at large about the requirement of awareness of autism as well as specially abled in the community and special efforts by Outreach Qatar towards the objective.

Advisory Committee Chairman, P N Baburajan addressed the audience and emphasised on the spirit of service to the community. Popular YouTuber, Nandini, covered a few takes with the Outreach Qatar children and their families.

General Secretary, Sameer Moosa spoke on the essence of Ramadhan, conveyed the vote of thanks, and called the prayer to Iftar. Iftar was followed by a few entertaining performances by children, coached and supported by Outreach Qatar.