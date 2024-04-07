               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Sends Congratulations To New President Of Malta


4/7/2024 5:03:47 AM

Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent yesterday a cable of congratulations to HE President Myriam Spiteri Debono on the occasion of her taking the constitutional oath as President of the Republic of Malta, wishing her success, and relations between the two countries further development and growth.

Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to HE President Myriam Spiteri Debono on the occasion of her taking the constitutional oath as President of the Republic of Malta.

