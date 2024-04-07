Over 50 Countries To Participate In Qatar Economic Forum 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA, Qatar: Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) and CEO of Media City H E Sheikh Ali bin Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Thani revealed that more than 50 countries will participate in the fourth edition of the forum, taking place from May 14 to 16.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency, he highlighted that the forum has quickly become a global hub for constructive discussions and joint planning for the future, noting that the theme of the fourth edition,“A World Remade: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty,” accurately reflects the current global conditions.

Sheikh Ali emphasised that the new edition of the forum not only provides a suitable platform for transitional dialogue but also serves as a necessary platform for addressing global geopolitical risks, economic disruptions, as well as global trade and investment.

He welcomed CEOs, businessmen, thinkers, and leading influencers from around the world to Qatar once again to craft a shared vision for our world's future.

Doha will host the fourth Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg, held in partnership with the Qatar Media City. The forum will attract over 1,000 government and corporate leaders to participate in comprehensive and constructive dialogue on pressing issues dominating boardroom discussions and global financial markets.

Discussions at the Qatar Economic Forum will focus on geopolitics, globalisation, and trade; the energy transition; and technology innovation.

Other themes of discussion at QEF 2024 include business and investment outlook; sports and entertainment, in line with the ongoing impacts of major changes in technology, energy, trade, and politics worldwide, particularly considering that the developments in 2024 are expected to have long-term implications on the global economy.