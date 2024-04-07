Evening Clinics At HMC Reduce Wait Time For Patients By 15%

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: System changes and the launch of new evening clinics has improved access to care for patients at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), resulting in a significant increase in the number of patients receiving care and a reduction in the average wait time for patients to be seen following referral.

Within almost one year after launching the evening clinics in six specialities, 12.7% more patients are seen within two weeks from referral to these specialities. There is also 15% shorter wait time for patients to be seen by a doctor following referral since the start of the clinics in May 2023.

The evening ophthalmology, ENT, urology, and audiology clinics are run at the Ambulatory Care Centre. Some 22 orthopaedic evening clinics are at Bone and Joint Centre, and evening clinics for bariatric are at Hamad General Hospital.

Nasser Al Naimi, Chief of Patient Experience and Director of Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute at HMC, said,“At HMC we have been working to enhance the patient appointment booking process and improve access to care for patients. We have opened dedicated evening clinics for six high demand specialities. These changes have resulted in a significant increase in the number of patients receiving care at key specialities.”

Mariam Al Mutawa, acting chief nursing officer at HMC, said that patients get faster appointments confirmation at evening clinics.

“We have implemented a set of system changes to our referral and booking management system which has led to a significant increase in the number of patients receiving their first appointment within seven days of referral,” she said.

“Importantly, the changes mean patients are now being seen by our clinical teams faster, enhancing their care experience. The evening clinics have enabled patients to have greater choice of appointment times to suit their lifestyle,” Al Mutawa added.

With an average 'no show' rate of 29% percent across all outpatient clinics, HMC encourages patients to proactively reschedule appointments if they are unable to attend.

HMC has reminded patients to use the Nesmaak customer service helpline, 16060, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, whereby upcoming appointments can be managed at HMC facilities, whether by booking an appointment in advance, changing or cancelling appointments.