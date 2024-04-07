Pakistan Pavilion Receives Bronze Medal At Expo 2023 Doha Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha has secured the Bronze medal in the Outdoor competition for the Large Pavilion Category.

On March 28, 2024, the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha held an esteemed Awards Ceremony, recognising the outstanding contributions of participating pavilions during the six-month Expo. A panel of ten specialized experts from Qatar, the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), and the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) diligently assessed the pavilions, commending their innovative displays and dedication to sustainability.

Among the honoured pavilions was the Pakistan Pavilion, which secured the Bronze medal in the Outdoor competition for the Large Pavilion Category. The Pakistan Pavilion received this award for its exceptional portrayal of the centuries-old cultural connectivity between Pakistan and Qatar's coastal areas, highlighting traditions, cuisine, and shared heritage.

The Embassy collaborated closely with the Horticulture Society of Pakistan to curate the Pakistani Garden, symbolizing a journey from Gwadar to Kashgar. Traditional Pakistani seating arrangements and motifs adorned the surrounding areas of the pavilion.

Furtther more, the Pakistan Pavilion exhibited several sustainable products, cultural artifacts, and handicrafts, showcasing the nation's rich heritage and commitment to environmental consciousness. The pavillion received over 100,000 visitors and hosted numerous official delegates from around the world.

The presence of esteemed dignitaries and officials, including Minister of Municipality and Chairman of Expo 2023 Doha Organizing Committee, H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, underscored the significance of the recognition bestowed upon the Pakistan Pavilion.

As Expo 2023 Doha concluded, the legacy of the Pakistan Pavilion continues to inspire a greener future, aligning with the objectives outlined in the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo was organised by the Horticulture Society of Pakistan, led by Hamayun Laiq. The design of the Pavilion was done by Taha Ali Istahsani and Shuja Rahim Associates. In the same category, South Korea secured the Gold Medal, while Lebanon followed with the Silver Medal.