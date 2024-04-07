Qatar, US Discuss Attracting Foreign Direct Investment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC) and US Chamber of Commerce (USCC) recently hosted a private sector dinner reception on the sidelines of the 2024 Sixth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, in Washington, US.

The dinner reception event, sponsored by ConocoPhillips, was held at The Conrad Hotel and was attended by private sector senior executives from leading American and Qatari companies, US and Qatari government officials, and the wider business community.

The event included US and Qatar officials' remarks and a networking dinner reception.

Hosts and official guest speakers remark included Saleh bin Majid Al-Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industry Affairs and Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar

Daniel Banaim, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arabian Peninsula Affairs in the Near East Bureau from the US Department of State.

Moe H. Barakat, Managing Director and Treasurer of the Board of Directors at the US Qatar Business Council (USQBC)

Khush Choksky, Senior Vice President, Middle East Affairs and International Member Relations of the US Chamber of Commerce.

Opening remarks featured important themes in business, trade, and investment between the United States and Qatar, including synergies between the US and Qatar in cooperating to attract foreign direct investment into the private sector and highlighting Qatar's National

Development Strategy key sectors such as manufacturing, logistics services, information technology, digital and financial services, food and agriculture, healthcare, amongst others.

Choksky emphasised that the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue aims to enhance the commercial and investment relationship, a commitment reflected in the increased attendance of private sector representatives.“Their growing presence is a testament to our successful efforts in strengthening our economic partnership,” he remarked, highlighting the significance of the burgeoning business relations between the two nations.

Barakat highlighted that throughout history, American companies have been deeply involved in significant projects within Qatar, including the foundational development of the LNG industry. These partnerships extended to numerous business and development ventures, notably contributing to successfully delivering the FIFA World Cup projects.

Qatar's remarkable achievement in hosting the 2022 World Cup set a high standard of excellence, an experience we eagerly anticipate emulating in the United States for the 2026 World Cup.

Over the years, the trade and investment relationship between the US and Qatar has seen tremendous growth, marked by increased Qatari investments that have significantly benefited the US economy.