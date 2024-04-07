Amir Issues Judicial Enforcement Law To Enhance Justice System

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued yesterday Law No. (4) of 2024 issuing the judicial enforcement law.

The law is to go into force six months after the date of its publication in the official gazette.

Highlighting some key features of law, the Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) said the law complements the legislation issued as part of the national initiative to develop justice systems, which has seen the issuance of several laws regulating judicial work over the past three years. It also aligns with the council's vision to achieve efficient justice by developing judicial procedures, digital transformation, accelerating litigation processes, enforcing judgments, and ensuring the quality of litigation simultaneously.

The law includes a set of effective and streamlined legislative procedures for enforcing judgments, achieving justice, and supporting expedited implementation.

The law includes legal provisions aimed at addressing some challenges hindering implementation, relieving the burden on litigants, facilitating justice, and most importantly, granting cheques the power of executive instruments to limit the phenomenon of bounced cheques. Additionally, it aims to combat money laundering through strict judicial procedures and expand the powers of the enforcement judge.

Moreover, the law introduces new provisions to regulate judicial procedures in the enforcement of judgments. It organises enforcement instruments and the necessary conditions for their execution, including court orders and arbitrators' decisions, as well as agreements, settlement records, checks, and registered or authenticated lease contracts, giving them the power of executive instruments.

Among the notable provisions of the new law is the establishment of a specialised court for the enforcement of judicial judgments to ensure efficient justice in rights enforcement.

The law also considers cheques as executive instruments to enable beneficiaries to enforce the check amount in case of insufficient funds without the need for primary litigation, aiming to reduce the phenomenon of bounced cheques.

Furthermore, the law grants registered or authenticated lease contracts the power of executive instruments regarding property eviction after the contract period without the need for primary litigation. It also grants powers to the enforcement judge to expedite the implementation of judicial judgments and penalties against those obstructing their enforcement, alongside stringent measures to combat money laundering, with the ability to trace it according to the specified legal conditions.

Additionally, the law supports the trend towards automatic enforcement, electronic linkage, data digitisation, and judicial process automation in coordination with relevant authorities, leveraging artificial intelligence technologies. It also includes streamlined procedures for judicial auctions and directs the proceeds of enforcement directly to the entitled parties.

It is worth noting that the judicial enforcement law is one of the important laws proposed within the national initiative to develop justice systems.

The law was drafted according to the latest global practices, including solutions to address local challenges, comparisons, and the extraction of experiences in line with Qatar's context, aiming to achieve the expeditious enforcement of judicial judgments to consolidate the concept of efficient justice.

It is hoped that the enforcement court will commence its work in the coming period, encompassing the development of many administrative, organisational, technical, and logistical procedures in line with the law's new provisions to ensure facilitation and simplification for litigants in the implementation process. - QNA