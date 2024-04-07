Martyrs, Wounded In Israeli Bombardment Across Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qtaar: The Israeli occupation continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip at dawn Friday, leaving scores of martyrs and injured on the 182nd day of its brutal aggression on the Strip.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the Israeli artillery targeted the center and west of the city of Khan Yunis, and east of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Israeli warplanes launched a violent air raid on the vicinity of Sheikh Zayed City, in the northern Gaza Strip, while various areas in the Central Governorate of the Strip were subjected to Israeli artillery shelling.

According to local sources, the occupation warplanes targeted earlier Tal al-Hawa, west of Gaza, while Israeli artillery and air strikes continued on the southwestern and eastern neighborhoods of the city of Khan Yunis, and east of the Maghazi Camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Health sources reported that the Israeli artillery shelling and air strikes in the Gaza Strip at dawn today left scores martyred and injured, including children and women, some of whom are still under the rubble.