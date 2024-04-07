Real Estate Trading Volume Over Qr261m In Last Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from March 24 to 28, 2024, reached QR237,067,641.
Total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the period from March 24 to 28, 2024, is QR,24,005,831.
The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, Apartment Complex, Shops, Residential Units.
Sales were concentrated in, Al Rayyan, Al Daayen, Doha, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Dakhira , Al Shamal, Umm Slal, and Al Sheehaniya municipalities, and in the Pearl Island Zone.
MENAFN07042024000063011010ID1108067514
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.