Pellegrini Nears Victory In Slovak Presidential Election

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Bratislava: Ukraine-sceptic candidate Peter Pellegrini neared victory in Slovakia's presidential election Saturday against opposition-backed pro-Western diplomat Ivan Korcok, according to 96 percent of votes counted.
Former prime minister Pellegrini had 54 percent of the vote while the liberal Korcok was on 46 percent, the Slovak Statistics Office said.
