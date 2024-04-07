Behind Bars: Female Inmate Of Qatar's Correctional Institution Recounts Her Regret

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In the latest video released by the Ministry of Interior, female inmate of a Punitive and Correctional Institution shares her regret over issuing a cheque without sufficient funds.

In the video, the inmate spokein Arabic of her regret over signing cheques without consulting anyone. "My regret is that I did not consider the future. I just thought about today," she said, adding that her situation spiralled out of control.

She further said that she could have controlled her misdemeanour, adding "seeing my child cry outside while I was in court room destroyed me."

Ministry concluded the video by adding that a cheque with insufficient funds turns from a means of salvation to a road to prison. This the latest video is part of Behind Bars series, an awareness campaign that Ministry started releasing recently to educate public.

Prior to this, in a similar video, another inmate spoke of the harrowing consequence of drug abuse.