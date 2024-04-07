Over 640 Mosques And Prayer Grounds To Host Eid Al Fitr Prayer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) has unveiled the list of mosques where the Eid Al Fitr prayer will be held this year. A total of 642 mosques and prayer grounds across the country have been designated for the special prayer, which is scheduled to take place at 5:32 AM according to the ministry's announcement.

Earlier, Qatar House calendar had predicted that the first day of the month of Shawwal and the blessed Eid Al-Fitr would fall on Wednesday, April 10, based on precise astronomical calculations conducted by experts.

However, it's important to note that the final confirmation of the crescent sighting, in accordance with Islamic Sharia, will rest with the Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

Click here to view the complete list of mosques where the Eid Al Fitr prayer will be held .